Teens caught trying steal $700 of chocolate: police

Photo: Getty Images

A member of the public was assaulted trying to stop four teens from stealing chocolate worth hundreds of dollars from an Auckland supermarket, police say.

The group was allegedly filling backpacks with chocolate and meat when police were called about 5pm yesterday.

Officers found the group with nearly $700 worth of chocolate when they arrived at the supermarket in the suburb of Highland Park.

Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook said officers entered the supermarket as some the teens were attempting to walk out.

One attempted to push his way past police while being taken into custody, she said.

"He has acted aggressively towards one of the staff and assaulted a member of the public who had tried to assist."

Another spat at a constable, she said.

"The group's aggressive behaviour is unacceptable and they will be held to account through the Youth Aid process."

The arrested teens included two 16-year-old girls and two boys aged 13 and 16.

A fifth person was being sought after they fled the store.

Cook said the member of the public who tried to assist left the scene shortly afterward before being identified.