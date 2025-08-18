Teens taken to hospital after car rolls

Photo: Getty Images

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after their car rolled near Dunedin in the early hours of the morning yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash in Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1) at 2.30am yesterday.

A car with an 18-year-old male driver behind the wheel had left the road and rolled.

A 17-year-old girl was also in the car.

The pair were picked up by a family member and transported to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

No alcohol was involved.

Police also responded to a crash in Corstorphine Rd, at about 7.15pm on Friday.

A 23-year-old woman had crashed in a parked car.

‘‘The car, when it hit, spun round, came to a stop in the middle of the road, facing the other direction.’’

The woman was uninjured and no alcohol was involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

