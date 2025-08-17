Man charged with arson over house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters and police were called to a home on fire on Main Street just before 4pm.
Police said a man they believed was holding a weapon has been taken into custody and treated for smoke inhalation.
The 26-year-old faces two charges of wilfully setting fire to a property and a charge of possessing a weapon.
He is due to appear in the Palmertson North District Court on Monday.
Police will remain at the scene overnight.
The house was "well involved" in flames, when two crews arrived and a third crew was called in, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
Initially, two nearby houses were reportedly on fire, but firefighters investigating the second house found it was not on fire and smoke there came from a pot on the stove.