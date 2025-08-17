Man charged with arson over house fire

Smoke rising above Main Street Palmerston North. Photo: Supplied

A man has been arrested and charged for a housefire in Palmerston North on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters and police were called to a home on fire on Main Street just before 4pm.

Police said a man they believed was holding a weapon has been taken into custody and treated for smoke inhalation.

The 26-year-old faces two charges of wilfully setting fire to a property and a charge of possessing a weapon.

He is due to appear in the Palmertson North District Court on Monday.

Police will remain at the scene overnight.

The house was "well involved" in flames, when two crews arrived and a third crew was called in, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Initially, two nearby houses were reportedly on fire, but firefighters investigating the second house found it was not on fire and smoke there came from a pot on the stove.