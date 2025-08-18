Luxon skips Coalition of the Willing meeting

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he's joined the meetings in the past. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not dial in to the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting because of time zone differences.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer co-chaired the virtual meeting about 1am today (NZ time).

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the talks focusing on support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and next steps in peace negotiations.

It follows United States President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska a few days ago.

Coalition of the Willing leaders commended Trump's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Macron and Starmer also told the group they would travel to Washington DC on Tuesday to meet with Trump alongside Zelensky.

Speaking at his weekly post Cabinet media conference in Wellington this afternoon, Luxon confirmed he did not attend the meeting.

"I have tried to make them, wherever possible. This one was at 1am in the morning. It goes for two or three hours and then I'm on a media round this morning and obviously down here for Cabinet this morning as well."

He rejected suggestions he did not join the Coalition of the Willing meeting because he didn't think it was important enough.

"I have joined in the past. I was just saying that, basically, the decision was made that I was going to be well represented by officials in this particular instance.

"But I have joined the calls many, many times before and I'll continue to do so."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Luxon had been invited to the virtual meeting but was unable to attend due to time zone differences.

"New Zealand was instead represented at the meeting by officials," they said.

"While we have participated in discussions, we haven't agreed or committed New Zealand to any particular action. We have made no commitments at this point.

"Any considerations about further New Zealand commitments would be a decision of the Cabinet."