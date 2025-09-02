Thousands of dogs put down in Auckland as roaming numbers rise

Auckland Council data shows 6079 dogs were euthanised in the year to July. Photo: Auckland Council

Thousands more dogs have been put down in Auckland in the space of one year as the region grapples with the problem of roaming dogs and an increase in attacks on people.

Auckland Council's annual update shows 6079 dogs were euthanised in the year to July, a 48 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Animal Management manager Elly Waitoa said the number of dogs impounded increased by 23 percent, from almost 2000 to a record 10,214.

She said fewer dog owners than ever were claiming their pets from shelters within the seven-day impoundment period, resulting in a 60 percent euthanasia rate for impounded dogs.

"This is unacceptable to the public and it's unacceptable for us," Waitoa said.

"Our staff are all dog-lovers, and the high euthanasia rate puts a significant toll on them. But when you have shelters full of unregistered dogs with behaviour issues that cannot be safely rehomed, no one coming in to claim them, and more aggressive dogs on the streets needing to be impounded every day, there is no other option."

Waitoa said they were seeing increasing numbers of dumped litters of puppies coming through shelters.

"Around 22 percent of dogs impounded in 2025 were puppies under three months old, and this included over 200 litters of three puppies or more. There is a clear link between high numbers of unwanted puppies, and the fact most roaming dogs are not desexed."

Reported dog attacks on people increased by 88 to 1341 in that time, attributed to an increase in roaming dogs.

Manurewa-Papakura Councillor Daniel Newman said the number of dog attacks was highest in his ward.

Auckland is grappling with increasing numbers of roaming dogs and attacks on people. File photo

"We have seen a 23 percent increase in dogs impounded by Auckland Council's Animal Management officers," he said.

"Over that same period, 60 percent of those dogs are being euthanised, which is a horrible number and an indictment of crap dog owners who fail to care for the health and well-being of their dogs, as well as the failure to de-sex dogs so as to control the population and reduce the risk of feral litters."

Waitoa said the council was doing all it could to tackle Auckland's dog problems, but irresponsible owners were continuing to put people, other animals, and the dogs themselves at risk.

"Our staff work incredibly hard to keep Aucklanders safe from dog-related harm. Unfortunately, we are still seeing people not registering or desexing their dogs and not keeping them contained on their properties, leading to an endless cycle of more litters, more roaming dogs and more attacks. It gets harder each year to keep on top of."

Council's Animal Management Process and Improvement Specialist Christo van der Merwe said in the annual update that Auckland's known dog population was 131,123, of which 115,869 were registered.

"Auckland is facing unprecedented levels of dog-related issues, including high numbers of dog attacks on people and other animals which are impacting many communities that don't feel safe moving around their neighbourhoods."

Van der Merwe said roaming dogs "remain a persistent issue" with 16,739 reports received.

The council began 134 prosecutions for serious violations of the Dog Control Act in the year.

Newman said the problem with roaming dogs was concentrated in his ward.

"Nearly 60 percent of all impounded dogs are coming into the Manukau Animal Management Shelter in my ward. Frankly, I am grateful for the Animal Management officers who have some of the hardest roles within Council."

He wants Parliament to update the Act to give council the powers to euthanise dogs without a seven-day stand-down.

In the animal management update, council's General Manager, Licensing and Compliance Robert Irvine said current dog legislation has not kept pace with rising risks, particularly in Auckland.

"That is why Auckland Council is advocating to central government to improve controls and powers under the Dog Control Act 1996 to protect communities, create more accountability for repeat offenders and bad practices, and empower councils with tools to help get the situation under control.

"I want to acknowledge that while some of the statistics in this report are sobering, the majority of Auckland's dog owners take great care to meet their obligations as responsible pet owners."

The council spent an additional $5.9 million funding its Animal Management services in the year to the end of June, including increasing front-line staff.

It also opened a new adoption-only shelter in Pukekohe, introduced an in-house desexing pilot at its Henderson Shelter, and is expanding the Manukau shelter by 28 kennels.

Newman said these were good initiatives but more was needed to address the rise in roaming dogs and attacks on people.

"I want to see the council expand its dog de-sexing pilot with a further Manurewa-based dog de-sexing facility, which can enable the Council to massively expand proactive dog de-sexing work in South Auckland, which remains ground zero for dog attacks."