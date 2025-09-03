'Unprecedented demand': St John hit with record callouts

Photo: Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John has had the busiest winter on record with a rise in respiratory illness creating "unprecedented demand" for ambulances.

The past two months were the busiest for ambulance callouts in the service's history and August's 50000 ambulance incidents was the highest total for a single month, St John said in a statement.

The figures come as Otago schools experience a spike in sickness-related absences with one school keeping its entire senior cohort off school due to a lack of available teachers.

“Winter always brings additional pressures, but this year we’ve seen unprecedented demand,” St John's acting DCE of operations Rosanne Shaw said.

“We have seen a significant rise in respiratory-related emergencies.

"In the past year, ambulance crews responded to almost 6,000 cases of breathing difficulties, up 33% on the 12-month average.”

University of Otago department of biochemistry professor Kurt Krause told the ODT last week while it was true there was a spike in flu-like illnesses in winter every year, this year the peak number of people reporting sickness was delayed.

The Public Health and Forensic Science respiratory illness dashboard showed community influenza-like illnesses were peaking later this year, in August and September.

- Allied Press