Pupils take action to slow speeding drivers

Waitākiri Primary pupils crossing the road outside school at 3pm, guided by the road patrol. Photo: Amy Riach

The traffic outside Christchurch's Waitākiri Primary School is "too fast and too dangerous", says principal Andrew Barker. The pupils agree and so do their parents.

Waitākiri School Patrol member Zoe Simpson, 10, helps pupils, parents and caregivers cross safely. Photo: Amy Riach

The Burwood Rd school is just a few hundred metres from QEII Drive, a major state highway used by thousands of vehicles a day.

The most recent data from the Christchurch City Council shows in 2021 an average of 8794 vehicles passed the school crossing on a weekday - and the traffic has only increased since.

So on August 11, three determined pupils, Greta Lewis, Ruby McLoud, and Leighton Scott, spoke to the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board on behalf of the student council and Waitākiri school community.

They are petitioning the city council to introduce raised crossings on either side of the existing pedestrian crossing in an effort to slow down traffic and keep pupils safe.

"There’s no actual physical features to slow traffic down, which is what the raised crossings would be," Greta said.

"We can’t control how busy it is, but we can help control the speed."

Leighton said vehicles are "more powerful now", making them faster and more dangerous.

Over 500 pupils and their families rely on the pedestrian crossing to get to and from school every day, and the road patrol members say some vehicles just don’t slow down.

The crossing patrol operates from 8.30-9am and 3-3.15pm - and the volunteer pupils say they have had a few close calls of their own.

Student council representatives (from left) Leighton Scott, Greta Lewis, and Ruby McLoud, with principal Andrew Barker outside the busy Waitākiri pedestrian crossing. Photo: Amy Riach

Barker recalls mornings when cars have barrelled through the pupils' stop signs, ignoring the road patrol and the pedestrian crossing altogether.

"If it was a raised crossing, they would have had to slow down," he said.

"It is really scary out there."

Ruby said cyclists are forced to bike on the footpaths because the road outside the school is unsafe.

"There are constantly big trucks with trailers crossing the road," she said.

More than 500 pupils rely on the school crossing to get home safely every day. Photo: Amy Riach

Barker said high-speed traffic has now become "a real issue that all the locals acknowledge".

"And all the kids that are biking don’t bike on the road.

"They’re not supposed to bike on the footpath, but I can see why they do," Barker said.

This year the pupils got to work by running surveys and the Waitākiri Student Council came together to create a presentation to deliver to the community board.

Greta and Ruby enlisted the help of Jan Buckland when writing their speech for the board, while Leighton helped out on the day as "techie".

Waitākiri pupils on road safety patrol. Photo: Amy Riach

The board will take the issue to the city council at their next meeting and the Waitākiri pupils are hopeful it is finally time for change.

Ruby said: "I think they seemed pretty convinced. We were all really nervous. I didn’t know what to expect. I don’t think any of us have actually done that before."

Greta's mother Krystina Lewis is also a teacher at Waitākiri Primary School. She said the problem has been getting worse every year.

The traffic infrastructure "hasn’t changed in over 27 years, but the traffic has", she said.

Barker said he was "very proud" of the pupils and supports what they are lobbying for.

"We like students having a voice, and I think it’s more powerful if it comes from the students," Barker said.

"For us, this potentially could be saving lives or injuries. Everyone deserves to arrive at school safely."