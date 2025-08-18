Woman over limit on trip to get tomatoes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped the 46-year-old woman at a checkpoint in Taieri Rd, at about 7.25pm on Saturday.
‘‘She'd driven to the store to get some tomatoes and had one wine before leaving the house.’’
The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 582mcg and was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.
The legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.
On Friday, at about 9pm, police clocked a 54-year-old male driver speeding at 114kmh on State Highway 1, near Henley.
He recorded a breath alcohol level of 915mcg.
His driver’s licence was suspended and was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Snr Sgt Bond said.