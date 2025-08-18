Woman over limit on trip to get tomatoes

Photo: ODT files

A trip to get some tomatoes has landed a Dunedin woman in hot water after she was caught driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped the 46-year-old woman at a checkpoint in Taieri Rd, at about 7.25pm on Saturday.

‘‘She'd driven to the store to get some tomatoes and had one wine before leaving the house.’’

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 582mcg and was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

On Friday, at about 9pm, police clocked a 54-year-old male driver speeding at 114kmh on State Highway 1, near Henley.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 915mcg.

His driver’s licence was suspended and was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz