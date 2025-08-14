Israeli minister rejects Luxon's 'lost the plot' claim

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says his language has been consistent. Photo: RNZ

An Israeli minister has hit back at New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's comments that Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost the plot," accusing him of being unable to comprehend the challenges of facing Hamas.

Yesterday Luxon described the war in Gaza as "utterly, utterly appalling" and said Prime Minister Netanyahu was not listening to the international community.

"I think Netanyahu has gone way too far. I think he has lost the plot," Luxon said.

In a post on X, Israel's deputy minister of foreign affairs Sharren Haskel dismissed Luxon's concerns.

"I guess when you don't really need an army because your most deadly enemy is a possum or a cat, you wouldn't comprehend the challenges that come with facing Hamas - a jihadist death cult - only a few kms away from your country, that rape, execute, burn alive and starve your people," she wrote.

Yesterday's comments are the strongest the Prime Minister has used yet against Netanyahu, but Luxon said his language had been consistent.

"What you have seen is Israel not listening to the global community at all. We have asked for humanitarian assistance to be delivered unfettered. It hasn't happened," he said.

"We have said a forceable displacement of people and an annexation of Gaza would be a breach of international law. We have called these things out consistently, time and time again."

The coalition government is considering whether to recognise Palestinian statehood, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month.

On Thursday, Luxon told reporters government parties were in agreement that Hamas could play no part in a new Palestinian state.

"That's an absolute must."

He pointed out he was the Prime Minister who designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Luxon said the situation in Gaza had "plumbed new depths" and it was an "absolute catastrophe".

New Zealand didn't want to see any forced displacement of Gazans, he said, and "we don't want to see an annexation of Gaza."

Canada, Australia, France and the United Kingdom recently announced they would recognise, or plan to recognise, a Palestinian state.

The New Zealand Jewish Council said it was concerned that recognising a Palestinian state without a comprehensive negotiated peace agreement might risk entrenching instability.

President Juliet Moses said the council supported a two-state solution, but warned the government a "premature recognition" could undermine, rather than advance, the peace process.

"We acknowledge and welcome the government's stated support for the release of all Israeli hostages, the disarmament and removal from power of Hamas, and the normalisation of relations between Israel and the Palestinians. These are vital steps," Moses said.

"Recognising a Palestinian state without those conditions being met removes incentives for progress and does not explain what will happen if they are not achieved."