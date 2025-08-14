RNZ rejigging radio to arrest audience decline

Photo: RNZ

"We now need to take a different approach," RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson told RNZ staff today.

He said RNZ National's "live listening audience has unfortunately continued to decline" in spite of changes made that were guided by previous audience research.

Survey results show RNZ National's cumulative audience peaked at just over 607,000 in 2021, but slumped each year since to 468,000 this year.

RNZ's target audience would now be "broadly 50-69, male and female" and RNZ National staff would be given data to "better tailor the station to their preferences," Thompson said.

RNZ is appointing a Chief Audio Officer to oversee live radio and on-demand audio - and implement its new audio plan which targets 500,000 RNZ National listeners by November 2026 and 520,000 one year later.

"Growing our presence in Auckland" is also a key part of the new strategy which was approved by the RNZ board in a meeting earlier this week.

A review carried out by RNZ former head of news Richard Sutherland said Auckland must be treated as "the strategic centre of gravity".

Richard Sutherland, the former head of news at RNZ, carried out the report. File photo: RNZ

Reviewing the news and programmes

RNZ is moving into TVNZ's central Auckland premises later this year - and now plans to host more radio and production roles there.

Richard Sutherland - who left RNZ in July 2023 - has recommended far-reaching changes to RNZ in a "turnaround strategy" completed in July.

RNZ said this was "one of several inputs" into its new audio plan.

In it, he warns that continuing falls in listenership risk the perception of RNZ becoming irrelevant.

He concluded RNZ National must clearly define its broad target demographic as people aged 50 and over "with a primary target of 50-69".

He said RNZ's to-be-appointed Chief Audio Officer should be in charge of news programmes and dedicated to RNZ National's strategy for at least 12 months.

Sutherland also recommends an "urgent audit" of on-air staff and new hires should only be put on air after being assessed and cleared by an expert.

He also recommended key presenters and producers must be working when audience research numbers are being gathered.

He recommended hosts should focus on their live duties rather than podcast projects, other assignments or "extra-curricular employment" during the turnaround period.

"The management of on-air talent will be for the chief audio officer to determine in consultation with colleagues," RNZ responded.

Programmes or jobs cut under the new plan?

Sutherland's review says key RNZ National time slots should be refreshed "where existing presenters don't align with the needs and preferences of the target audience".

RNZ's briefing to staff says it is "not about reducing kaimahi numbers".

"However, every part of RNZ National needs to work for the available audience and will be reviewed to ensure that is the case. This may mean that some programmes/shows are discontinued. If that is the case we will look for redeployment options for impacted kaimahi."

There will also be "a strong focus on lifting on-air standards" with more training for presenters, RNZ told staff.

Morning Report rings the changes

Sutherland's review recommended Morning Report and its presenters should relocate fully to Auckland, and most of the production staff.

RNZ said in response that Morning Report will have "a more Auckland-focused team.'

"However, there is still a need for resource outside of Auckland, including, importantly, for resilience."

Morning Report has been running for 50 years. File photo: supplied

Morning Report was already preparing for change with the impending retirement of Martin Gibson, the programme's editor since 1999.

Some changes have already been made to Morning Report, including more production in Auckland.

On-air changes introduced this month include a smoother handover from the preceding First Up show, shorter news bulletins and more conversational treatments of sport, rural and business news.

A weekly CEO interview and sports discussion panel are also part of the Morning Report mix, and a head-to-head political discussion featuring opposing MPs every Wednesday. The same feature at the same time is longstanding feature of Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast, which comfortably out-rates Morning Report.

RNZ's money correspondent Susan Edmunds has become a regular on Morning Report lately with coverage of personal finance issues. The programme now features fewer recorded and live news interviews, though it varies depending on when news breaks and develops.

"These changes are driven by the need to improve the live listening experience for RNZ National's available audience. However, the digital team is also looking at ways they can exploit these new radio features to drive overall audience," RNZ said when unveiling changes to staff last month.

New and old targets

RNZ has had a longstanding target of reaching 80 percent of New Zealanders over 18 by 2027 with its on-air broadcasting and its fast-growing online output, including content shared with other media outlets.

RNZ also said it targets 65 percent of New Zealanders agreeing that RNZ "provides a valuable service," a figure previously published in RNZ's Statement of Performance Expectations for 2026.

The government has also pressed RNZ on that this year.

"I expect RNZ to improve audience reach, trust and transparency... in a period of tightened fiscal constraint," media and communications minister Paul Goldsmith said in a stern statement after Budget 2024 in May.