One reportedly dead after stabbing in Bay of Plenty

A person is reportedly dead after a stabbing in the Bay of Plenty village of Awakeri today.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander inspector Nicky Cooney said police were called about 4.30pm to an altercation between two people at a property on State Highway 30.

Local news outlet Pūkāea understood the incident was a fatal stabbing.

A police spokesperson earlier said one person appeared to have received critical injuries.

They said said the person taken into custody is assisting police with their inquiries.

No-one else was being sought in relation to the incident.

An unverified video on social media showed at least seven police cars parked in the carpark of Awakeri Hot Springs. Calls to the hot springs went unanswered.

Awakeri is a village southwest of Whakatāne.