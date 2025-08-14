Steel co-captain signs to play in Australia

Kate Heffernan in action for the Steel against the Magic in Invercargill earlier this year. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

Southern Steel co-captain Kate Heffernan is spreading her wings after signing with the Adelaide Thunderbirds for the 2026 season.

The midcourter is the latest Silver Fern to be granted an exemption by Netball New Zealand to play in Australia’s Super Netball next season.

The 25-year-old will join a stacked Thunderbirds team — who were champions in 2023 and 2024 — which includes Jamaican internationals Latanya Wilson and Shamera Sterling.

Heffernan has been an integral part of the Steel over the past eight seasons, playing 101 ANZ Premiership games — all for the Steel — since her debut in 2018.

Heffernan received her international call-up in 2022 and has since earned 39 caps, including playing at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Since the changes to NNZ eligibility criteria, Heffernan is the fourth Silver Fern confirmed to play in Australia next year.

Midcourter Maddy Gordon has signed with the Queensland Firebirds and goal keep Kelly Jackson also signed with the Brisbane team earlier in the week.

Shooter Grace Nweke had re-signed with the NSW Swifts for 2026, after being named the team’s MVP in her inaugural Super Netball season this year.