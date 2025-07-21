Southland businessman found dead in boat on Lake Manapouri: reports

Lake Manapouri. Photo: Getty

The fisherman found dead in a boat on Lake Manapouri overnight is reportedly prominent Southland businessman Rick Murrell.

Police earlier said they were investigating after a fisherman was found dead and another in a serious condition in the boat overnight.

The New Zealand Herald and Stuff are both reporting the dead man was Mr Murrell.

Stuff said Murrell, dealer principal of Southland Kia on Invercargill’s North Rd, was well known in the Southland community, including for his business and volunteer roles.

Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey told Stuff the chamber was deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

Inspector Mike Bowman said police were advised about 7:20pm on Sunday that two experienced fishermen had failed to return from a trip on the lake, and had also failed to check in on the radio.

A search operation began, involving marine radios and a local helicopter, Insp Bowman said.

The helicopter crew located the boat with the men on board in Safe Cove about 12:30am, he said.

"One was deceased, and the other was in serious condition and treated at hospital where he is recovering well."

Ins Bowman said police were investigating the series of events before the pair were discovered.

"Enquiries will be made by police on behalf of the Coroner in relation to the deceased, and police’s sincere condolences go out to their family and loved ones.'