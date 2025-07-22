New access to Clifton industrial area safer, more efficient

ODT GRAPHIC

Accessing Invercargill’s Clifton industrial area will be safer and more efficient from next week.

The new access off the Elles Rd roundabout, across the recently upgraded KiwiRail level crossing, will be available from Monday.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Southland senior project manager Jason Forbes said the existing access via Lake St about 300m south of the Elles Rd roundabout would close.

There will be signs advising of the closure of Lake St before July 28 and people should find the new, wider route preferable, Mr Forbes said.

"Lake St is attracting increasing numbers of large trucks and with further developments in this area now under way, this traffic growth means this intersection is no longer fit for purpose."

The access increases the number of exits to the roundabout to four.

It will be the key route to the Invercargill City Council pound and wastewater treatment plant and Freight Haulage.

The access off the Elles Rd roundabout will have new bells and barrier arms.

There will also be a separated cycle path alongside the new road which will have automatic gates at the rail crossing to protect cyclists and pedestrians.

— APL