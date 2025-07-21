Woman on school-run nearly four times the limit

A Dunedin woman who picked up multiple children while car-pooling on the after-school run was caught nearly four times the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Police stopped the 47-year-old woman in South Rd, South Dunedin at 3.20pm on Friday while she was on her way to another school to pick up more children, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

She came to the attention of officers while driving at 47kmh in a 30kmh zone near a school during pick up hours.

When she was stopped, she underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 994mcg — almost four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The woman was carpooling other parents' children at the time, Snr Sgt Bond said.

All the children were taken from the woman’s care and returned to their parents.

The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, had her licence suspended for 28 days and was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court on August 8.

