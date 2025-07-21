Police hunt for people, weapons after fatal fight

The incident happened in Alexandra St in the central city. Photo: RNZ

Police are continuing to search for the people and any weapons involved in a fatal fight in Hamilton over the weekend.

Officers were called to a brawl between two groups on Alexandra Street, in the central city, just after midnight on Sunday.

Four people were injured, including a 20-year-old man who died in hospital. The three other victims suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

It is understood the victims were stabbed.

A homicide investigation was launched and Detective Sergeant Reece Durston said officers are still looking for several people, including the main offender.

"The investigation team is working hard to understand how and why this happened, and we are wrapping support around the family of the deceased, and the other victims," Detective Sergeant Durston said.

Sources have said that the stabbing may have been linked to a club event in the central city.

The person, who did not want to be named, said the central city was heaving on Saturday night following the All Blacks test against France at FMG Stadium.

Bar workers were unable to access their cars parked on the street and were told by police to either walk home or Uber, sources said.

Police said there will continue to be a visible police presence in Hamilton as the investigation continues, as well as reassurance patrols in the community.