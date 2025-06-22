Queenstown home expected to fetch $13 million

This four-bedder’s nestled on a prominent headland overlooking Drift Bay. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A "knock-out" property in one of Queenstown’s most desirable locations is expected to fetch $13 million.

The brand-new, 435sqm home overlooking Drift Bay with 100m-plus of lake frontage, has direct access to a secluded beach.

Designed by award-winning local architects Kerr Ritchie, it was built over two years by Queenstown’s also-award-winning Form Construction for a Sydney property investor.

It’s being marketed by local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associates Matt Finnigan and Russell Reddell.

Finnigan describes the property as "stunning".

"I just can’t think of another site in Queenstown that is pure north-facing over the lake, no road in front.

"For me, that’s probably the knock-out."

With that location, he adds, "you get the longest out of the afternoon sun out of anywhere I can think of in Queenstown".

The home has three double bedrooms plus a guest suite that sleeps up to five.

Construction features include tilt slab concrete and timber frame, cedar batten ceiling and large-format Italian flooring tiles.

There’s also an outdoor spa and plunge pool.

Finnigan calculates there’s 3641sqm of native landscaping between the home and Kingston Rd.

Vendor expectations, he notes, are "in the vicinity of $13 million".

"We’ve been very active with viewings, so that’s encouraging."