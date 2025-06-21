Obituary: Bill McCaw, All Black

Bill McCaw. Photo: Crown Studios of Wellington

Bill McCaw, the then oldest living All Black, was part of a successful Southland team in the 1950s which beat both the Lions (1950) and Australia (1952). The loose forward played 50 games for Southland and 32 times for the All Blacks, including five tests. He also represented Southland and the South Island at softball. Born in Gore, he was educated at St Kevin’s. McCaw trained as a teacher in Dunedin before moving to Invercargill. He captained Southland and led the national team in a provincial game in Scotland. McCaw coached once his playing career was over and was a member of the Southland Rugby Union's management committee. In 1979, he transferred to Christchurch. Bill was distantly related to Richie McCaw; his son John played for Canterbury. Bill McCaw died on May 6 aged 97. — APL/agencies