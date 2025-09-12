'Really exciting': Joseph primed for first World Cup start

Maia Joseph on her way to scoring for the Black Ferns off the bench during their win over Ireland in their pool match at the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

Otago halfback Maia Joseph hopes she can inject a point of difference into the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup campaign after shaking off injury ahead of the knockout stage.

A hamstring niggle picked up ahead of New Zealand's opening match against Spain kept Joseph sidelined for most of the group phase, finally earning a bench appearance in last week's 40-0 win over Ireland.

The 23-year-old did enough to prove her fitness, earning a first start of the campaign in the quarterfinal against the Springboks Women early on Sunday morning.

It's the latest selection update in a fiercely-fought halfback selection fight, with coach Allan Bunting having depth in the form of experienced Iritana Hohaia and speed with sevens star Risaleaana Pouri-Lane.

Matatū and Otago Spirit halfback Joseph said she has a point to prove.

"Playing for the Black Ferns, it doesn't matter who you play against, you're going to be fired up. The internal competition is so strong that even getting named to play is a huge achievement," she said.

"It's my first start this World Cup so it's really exciting, especially with it being the quarterfinals.

"I've got a long pass so that can help us get around them, and then my kicking game as well, which I'm hoping to use this weekend."

Joseph captured eyeballs against the Irish when she finished an 80m team try after the final hooter had sounded.

She said she and the team haven't been able to dwell on the spectacular sweeping attack.

"In the moment it was pretty amazing," she said. "I guess it gives us confidence that we can do that in the 85th minute from our own try line but the focus shifted pretty quickly to this week."

Another injury returnee thrust straight into the starting team is Kaipo Olsen-Baker, with Bunting hoping the hard-running No 8 can quickly rediscover her best form.

"This match against South Africa means a lot to us, it's a final, and we are also aware of what this game means to South Africa. So we have selected our strongest available 23," Bunting said.

The only new injury concern is a head knock suffered by second five Sylvia Brunt, who was outstanding against Ireland.

Theresa Setefano has been promoted in Brunt's place, reprising New Zealand's 2022 World Cup-winning midfield, alongside Stacey Waaka.

Black Ferns team to play South Africa

Renee Holmes, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Ruahei Demant, Maia Joseph, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Jorja miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Georgia Ponsonby, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Atlanta Lolohea, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Kate Henwood, Laura Bayfield, Kennedy Tukuafu, Iritana Hohaia, Amy du Plessis, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.