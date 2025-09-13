No 8 focused no matter the digs

All Black and Otago No8 Christian Lio-Willie hits the ball up during a training session at Logan Park earlier this week. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Christian Lio-Willie does not need a five-star hotel with a fluffy pillow and room service.

And that is just as well because it is nothing like his digs here in Dunedin.

The All Blacks and Otago No 8 is staying in the housemaster’s room at the Otago Boys’ High School hostel.

Hopefully, the bed is soft at least because he will need the cushioning.

Lio-Willie has had quite the season.

He won a championship with the Crusaders, made his debut for the All Blacks and is back in Dunedin, thumping the ball up for Otago.

The 27-year-old qualified dentist has had some monster games in the NPC this season.

He is in the top five in the competition for carries, but not everyone carries the ball with as much intent.

Lio-Willie is just as effective on defence.

He has taken his game to a new level.

The Crusaders have helped mould him into the player he has become, while the All Blacks added the icing.

"I just took in as much as I could with the All Blacks," he said.

"I was rubbing shoulders with the best. The fact that I got to debut in the place where I started my footy, in Dunedin, was awesome as well.

"For me, it’s just about staying ready now," he added.

He has certainly paid his dues.

Lio-Willie moved to Dunedin when he was 18 to study dentistry.

That first season in the South was a write-off. He got injured.

But he quickly established himself as a leader in the premier team and his power game did not go unnoticed.

Lio-Willie was brought into the Otago wider training squad in 2020 and made his debut the following season.

He played two games for the Highlanders in 2022, but his pathway with that club was blocked. They had Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Hugh Renton and Nikora Broughton on the roster.

But the Crusaders had a spot for him and they pounced.

Lio-Willie rapidly became a regular starter for the champion club and has collected 10 tries in 43 games.

He has lived in Christchurch since 2023, and like his Crusaders and All Blacks team-mate George Bower, he keeps returning to play for Otago even if that means taking a room at a school hostel.

"I used to work at the hostel before. They had a room free for me, so I was able to sneak in there, but yeah, just grateful to Otago Boys to get me back in there."

Lio-Willie has been influential in Otago’s resurgence this season.

They have got themselves up to second in the competition standings.

Today’s home game against Taranaki presents a prime opportunity to firm up their top-four credentials.

Actually, round seven shapes as the most exciting yet. The top six teams — at the end of round six — are playing one another.

Canterbury are defending the Ranfurly Shield against Tasman and Bay of Plenty are hosting Hawke’s Bay in the Battle of the Bays.

"We’ve got some great momentum in the competition so far, and it’s probably a good chance for us to make our statement and to cement a spot in that top four.

"Taranaki pride themselves on their set-piece. And that’s what we’ve been prepping for — to take away the soul of their game.

"But it’s just about keeping to our game as well. We’ve got our brand of footy that we’ve been establishing this year, and just building off our set-piece and what we can set up is just to allow our players to express themselves."

NPC

Forsyth Barr Stadium, 4.05pm

Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Josh Whaanga, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, Moana Takataka, Oliver Haig, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Charlie Powell.

Taranaki: Adam Lennox, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Daniel Rona, Meihana Grindlay, Josh Setu, Josh Jacomb, Logan Crowley, Kaylum Boshier, Michael Loft, Sage Walters-Hansen, Hemopo Cunningham, Jesse Parete, Reuben O’Neill, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Reserves: JJ Pokai, Perry Lawrence, Marika Parker, Scott Jury, Arese Poliko, Leone Nawai, Brayton Northcott-Hill, Obey Samate.

