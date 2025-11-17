Tourists finally get some tunnel vision as track reopens

REPORT: RUBY SHAW / PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Walkers pause to take in the view above Dunedin’s Tunnel Beach on Saturday, while (below) Malaysian couple KK Chai (left) and Wee Chee enjoy the view.

It was the first weekend the attraction was accessible after heavy rain in October last year caused large slips, that covered the track and made several sections unstable — and the track appeared to be more popular than ever.

Visiting from Malaysia, KK Chai said he and his partner Wee Chee were enjoying the walk and had heard stories about the history of the tunnel, which was commissioned by John Cargill for his family in the 1870s.

Local legend says one or more of Cargill’s daughters drowned while swimming at the beach, although there appears to be no truth to the story.

The couple had started their trip in Christchurch and planned to continue south to Te Anau, where they hoped to catch a glimpse of the southern lights.

About 30 people were on the trail, which features new viewing areas along its way, when the Otago Daily Times visited on Saturday morning, despite the on and off rainfall.