Men made priests and deacons

Ordination ceremony at St Joseph's Cathedral, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 24.11.1925

A deeply impressive ordination ceremony was conducted by Bishop Whyte at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Dunedin, on Sunday in the presence of a large congregation.

All the candidates for ordination were students of Holy Cross College, Mosgiel, and in point of numbers constituted a record for the Dominion. The ordaining prelate was assisted by Very Rev Father Morkane (rector) and Rev Dr O’Neill, of Holy Cross College, several of the advanced students of the college also assisting in the ceremony. Rev Noel O’Sullivan (archdiocese of Wellington) and Rev John McGettigan (diocese of Dunedin) were ordained to the priesthood, and the following received the subdiaconate: Rev John Rohan, Rev Clement Evans, Rev Michael Uhlenberg and Rev Vincent McGlone (archdiocese of Wellington); Rev Sarsfield O’Brien, Rev John Kilgour, Rev John A. McKay, and Rev Gordon O’Meeghan (diocese of Christchurch); Rev James Gavin, Rev James Henley, Rev Raymond Marlow, and Rev John F. McKay (diocese of Dunedin).

Large numbers of the relatives and friends of the ordinari were present to witness the ceremony, and to these as well as to a great portion of the congregation who approached the altar rails the two newly-ordained priests imparted their blessing. In the evening a fine discourse on the subject of the priesthood was preached by Rev Dr H. O’Neill (Holy Cross College), after which Rev Father Noel O’Sullivan officiated at Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, Rev Father John McGettigan acting in a similar capacity at St Mary’s Church, Mosgiel (his home town). Father O’Sullivan celebrated his first Mass in the chapel of St Dominic’s Priory, and Father McGettigan in the chapel of the Convent of Mercy, South Dunedin, on Monday.

Signal at amber

That there is many a slip betwixt the cup and the lip was fully demonstrated at the Dunedin railway station just before the arrival of the first express from the north yesterday. A middle-aged man came hurriedly on to the station carrying a sugar bag, which, by its bulging appearance, gave evidence that its holding capacity was fully taxed. Suddenly there was a crash, and the man bent sorrowfully over the bag, which had fallen to the platform. As an amber-coloured liquid streamed out the man straightened himself and quickly left the scene of the calamity, so to speak. Investigations showed that the bag, which was being conveyed to a no-license town, contained a hefty-looking earthenware jar, which had been broken clean in two. A little beer remained in the bottom half to tell a story of what might have been.

Left off train timetable

A petition which has been prepared in Evansdale, Purakanui and Waitati has received nearly 500 signatures protesting against these districts being cut out of the suburban area. The petition, which measures 14 feet in length by 9 inches wide, has been forwarded to the Hon J.G. Coates, as Minister of Railways.

Undesirables may be attracted

A circular which has been issued by the Police Department should prove valuable to the business people and the residents of Dunedin generally if the suggestions contained in it are taken to heart. Briefly, the position is that the police recognise that it is inevitable that a number of undesirable people will be attracted to the city during the currency of the Exhibition, and they have issued a warning to the larger commercial firms pointing out the necessity for precautionary measures in the direction of safeguarding their properties by locking their doors and fastening their windows during their absence. The warning was referred to by the president of the Chamber of Commerce (Mr F.M. Shortt) at a meeting last night, when he stated that all concerned realised that the police were on right lines and that people generally would be consulting their own interests by paying careful attention to the suggestions made.

Doctor’s note needed

By notice published in the Gazette, it is provided that any person liable for training who claims exemption from training on the grounds of medical unfitness will require to produce, at his own expense, a certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner (to be a member of the NZMC where possible). Such claimant shall be entitled to a refund of the cost of the certificate up to a maximum of 10 shillings 6 pence, providing it states that the claimant is medically unfit and specifies the nature and probable duration of the disability causing such unfitness, and providing further that total or partial exemption is granted as a result of the application.

— ODT, 17.11.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)