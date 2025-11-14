Watching the detectives arrive

Police detectives of Dunedin, strengthened in number for the duration of the Exhibition. — Otago Witness, 8.12.1925

By to-night it is expected that the whole of the extra police who are to reinforce the Dunedin force during the Exhibition period will have arrived. About 20 detectives and constables from other centres will be stationed at Dunedin. Accommodation for some of the extra men at the Exhibition site is ready, but the whole of the augmented staff cannot be housed there. It is understood that some of the men will have to go into private lodgings.

Detective Lambert arrived from Auckland on Thursday night, and Sergeant Kelly and two constables from Christchurch are due to-day. Telegraphing from Wellington, our correspondent states that Detective H. Nuttall left Wellington last evening for Dunedin, where he will be associated with detectives from other centres in the Dominion. He will remain in Dunedin during the period of the Exhibition. Detective T.E. Holmes is making the journey on behalf of the Palmerston North staff.

Moving the visitors

Arrangements have been made to run the following regular timetable to the Exhibition between the hours of 9am and 10pm:

Via Castle street, 20-minute service between Tahuna and Exhibition; 20-minute service between Caversham, Cargill road, and Exhibition.

Via George street, 10-minute service between St Kilda and Exhibition.

The above will give a regular 5-minute service to and from the Exhibition made up of a 10-minute service on George street and the same on Castle street. After 10pm and at all other times extra cars will be provided as required.

Arrangements will also be made for the running of a bus service between the Gardens and the Exhibition, and Pitt street and the Exhibition, in addition to buses running from the city via the Highway.

The sixth Leyland bus chassis has been purchased by the department, and the body is now being put on by the contractors, who expect to have it ready by Tuesday. In addition to the five Leylands already delivered delivery has since been made of six Grahams and three Reos. The remaining three Reos will be delivered on Tuesday, thus enabling the department to put 18 buses on the road.

Sharp end of the law

Several prosecutions for failing to clear gorse, and for failing to trim gorse hedges, were, at the instance of the Department of Agriculture, represented by Mr Johnston (Stock Inspector), dealt with at the Magistrate’s Court at Outram yesterday. Mr Bartholomew SM occupied the bench. For failing to clear gorse John Shennan, of Berwick, was fined £3 and costs 15s 6d; Colin Campbell, of Berwick, £5 and costs 15s 6d; and Joseph Gornski, of Allanton, £2 and costs 11s. For failing to trim gorse hedges, the same defendants were respectively fined £1, £2 and £1; in each case with costs.

Dancing gets a reprieve

The committee set up by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church to report on the vexed question of dancing was able to bring in a unanimous report. Dancing is one of the matters upon which every Christian has full liberty of conscience, and therefore the Assembly disclaims entirely any right or power to dictate to its people on the subject. — ODT, 14.11.1925