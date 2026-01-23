GG launches Ross Home hospital

Governor-General Sir Charles Fergusson lays the foundation stone of Dunrowan Hospital at Ross Home, North East Valley, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 2.2.1926

"I am sure that among the wonderful work which is done by the Presbyterian Church throughout New Zealand, and particularly in this part of the Dominion, no work appeals to me more as giving lasting benefit to the community than this provision of facilities for the care of the sick."

This was one of the many appreciative remarks made by his Excellency the Governor-General, Sir Charles Fergusson, after he had laid the foundation stone of the Dunrowan Hospital wing at Ross Home yesterday morning. Many adherents of the church and the inmates of the home assembled on the lawn at the rear of the home for the ceremony, over which the Rev Trotter presided.

The necessity of the hospital was that during the winter months, from eight to 12 patients required attention. Two wards, one for men and one for women, were to be provided, and both would contain eight beds. Two smaller rooms would be devoted to those in need of special treatment. Ample accommodation for four nurses was allowed, and all necessary adjuncts and a sun balcony would complete the building. The contractors were Messrs

Fletcher Bros, and the estimate of the work was about £3800.

Tainui streets to be gravelled

Authority has been granted to proceed with the work of metalling the undermentioned streets in Tainui with metal obtained from streets which are being asphalted this season, viz Lochend, Ravelston, Gilfillan, Botha, Magdala, Crest, Cavell, Cranley Streets and Tainui Road. These roadways have already been pitched. The metalling will be for a width of 20 feet. An amount of £560 has been provided in the loan allocations for the work.

Not-so-great train robbery

The robbery of the mail van in the Dunedin railway yard on either last Saturday night or Sunday has been traced to two young boys, aged 11 years and 8 years respectively. Chief-detective Lewis stated last night that it had not been decided whether the boys would be brought before the court. Boyish adventure appears to have played a big part in the robbery. The police were given a good clue when wrappers from some of the parcels were found under a hedge fronting the railway station in Lower High Street, and it was accepted as reliable evidence that the crime was not perpetrated by experts. The further discovery of the remainder of the missing packages no great distance from the yards strengthened the conviction that the theft had been merely a childish escapade. The greater part of the packages contained electric bulbs, and included in the mail was a parcel, posted by a Dunedin bank of about 10 dozen canvas cash bags valued at about £10.

Headlights bylaw passed

The Portobello Road Board recently passed a by-law requiring cars coming to the city from Portobello on the lower road to draw in close to the bank, stop and put out their lights on meeting a car from Dunedin. The buses on that route are strictly observing this new ordinance, which is undoubtedly in the interests of the safety of the travelling public. The car nearest the harbour requires all consideration, being in the more dangerous position.

In fact on New Year’s Eve a serious accident was averted by the narrowest of margins when a car from the city was driven too close to the bank, the driver being dazzled by the lights of a car travelling citywards. — ODT, 23.1.1926