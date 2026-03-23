Big game fishing

United States author and big-game fisher Zane Grey in New Zealand’s far north with a swordfish catch. — Otago Witness, Issue 3764, 4 May 1926, Page 40

Which siding are you on?

Mr Zane Grey's visit to New Zealand has attracted attention to catching the swordfish, a pastime that seems to be as fascinating as chasing the deer and following the roe. The well-armed swordfish is coming into its own, as far as publicity is concerned, in all countries whose waters it roams, although, doubtless, it would sooner remain in obscurity.

Any congestion experienced in the past in the Dunedin local goods siding at Hillside will disappear within two months when the Railway Department anticipates that the new siding at Kensington, on the reclaimed land at the rear of the oil stores on the Anderson’s Bay road, will be ready for traffic.

The present siding at the King Edward street end of Hillside has to be removed to make room for the new steel wagon and repair shop that is to be erected there under the big reconstruction programme for the workshops. The reclaimed land, which has been filled in to a depth of four or five feet, is about 4 acres in extent, and will provide at least 75 percent more space than at Hillside.

Two sidings will be available when the yard is opened and Mr C.J. Wilson (Assistant Engineer to the Railway Department) stated to a Daily Times reporter yesterday that the accommodation would be sufficient to meet the needs of the city for many years. A road, 10 chains long by 69 feet wide, is being made between the sidings and this will give plenty of room for the handling of the conveyances travelling to and from the yard.

The two sidings will give accommodation for 80 wagons and when the demand arises the department will be in a position to extend the area to provide for the handling of 150 wagons.

Whether the new yard will be opened as soon as it is completed depends on the decision of the Department in regard to the erection of the steel wagon and repairs shop at Hillside.

If this building is to be one of the first erected the siding will be removed to the new site as soon as instructions to commence are given the builders.

Entrances to the new siding will be made from points on the Anderson’s Bay road, opposite Cargill road and McBride street. The site is in many ways a suitable one for merchants.

The entrance will be obtained from a wide road whereas King Edward street is rather congested. It is also central and is in the centre of a district which is growing as a bond store area.

Weeny weedy weaky

“Until landowners as a whole are determined that the neglect of noxious weeds shall be treated as a very serious matter, that as a first step their own lands shall be cleared as far as practicable, and that any of their number fail in this respect shall be made to feel that their neglect places them in an invidious and untenable position among their fellows, it is hopeless to expect that any alteration in the law, or any increase in the number or activity of Government inspectors will solve the problem.”

Thus writes the Minister of Agriculture (the Hon. O.J. Hawken) on the vexed question of noxious weeds. All over the Dominion there is being shown an ever-increasing apprehension in regard to the spread of noxious weeds. The menace is a serious one, and demands the most immediate and effective remedial measures or the situation will become rapidly worse. The Minister, in his letter, supplies the only solution to the problem. Until farmers themselves realise their personal

liability in the matter, no amount of legislation or departmental supervision can clear the country of weeds that are not only impoverishing the land, but menacing the safety of live stock.

Clothes whiter than ever

Your clothes will be whiter than ever if you use Velvet Soap on washing days No hard rubbing required. Simply boil your clothes and ‘‘Velvet’’ will do the rest. Velvet Soap is sterilised. You can use ‘‘Velvet ” for your daintiest fabrics. All grocers stock ‘‘Velvet’’ — Advt.

— ODT, 23.3.1926