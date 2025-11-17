Braving the rain for Palestine

REPORT: RUBY SHAW / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Palestinian organiser Rinad Tamimi (above) and pro-Palestinian supporters at a rally at the Octagon (below), mark Palestine Independence Day as the rain sets in on Saturday.

"It was just a day to get together, to be with the people that we love and the people that support us," Ms Tamimi said.

Several speakers addressed the crowd, saying Palestinians were still subject to occupation, starvation and bombing despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"Reminding Kiwis here that we can still pressure our government to sanction Israel, to impose on sanctions, to grant visas, and that there’s still a long way to go."

At least 100 people were at the rally, which also had a market stall, Ms Tamimi said.