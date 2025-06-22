Gearing up for hoppy hours

Beercycles could soon be rolling through Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new type of booze cruise is being pitched for Queenstown.

Hamilton-based company Beercycle Ltd has plans to launch in the CBD, using people power to move between various partner venues around the town centre.

According to its resource consent application, which has been formally received by Queenstown’s council, the beercycles can accommodate up to 15 people, including a host/driver, undertaking two-hour tours, with stops at three or four local venues.

The company’s been operating in Auckland, Christchurch and Hamilton for nine years without incident — it wants to expand into Queenstown, aligning with the resort’s identity as "an adventurous, fun, visitor-driven destination".

The bikes are fully pedal-powered, making them an environmentally friendly mode of tourism, while also supporting local hospo venues, the application says.

Republic Hospitality Group, which owns 1876, Sundeck and Winnies, provided a letter of support for the application, stating Queenstown’s known for its innovation and world-class hospitality, and Beercycle presents a chance to further enhance that.

The tours, planned to operate daily between 11am and 9pm, would include onboard music, with a capped output of 60dB — the speed of the beercycle’s comparable to a jogger or scooter.

Any disturbance to residents is considered less than minor, while there’s no conflict anticipated between Beercycle and pedestrians/cyclists, and any environmental or social effects are deemed less than minor and well managed through proposed conditions, the application says.