Skater attacks pedestrian with board after collision

Police respond to reports of a man assaulting a pedestrian with his skateboard. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A skateboarder allegedly assaulted a pedestrian with his board after knocking them over in central Dunedin, police say.

The 26-year-old skateboarder launched the attack after colliding with the pedestrian in Rattray St yesterday afternoon, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The man allegedly used the skateboard to strike the victim multiple times.

Police arrested the man a short time later and he was charged with assault with a blunt instrument.

The man would appear in Dunedin District court at a later date and the victim was treated at the scene by Hato Hone St John.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz