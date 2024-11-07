TVNZ may cut Breakfast, Seven Sharp jobs in bid to save $30m

Photo: RNZ

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

TVNZ has proposed axing a number of roles within its Breakfast and Seven Sharp shows, Stuff has reported.

RNZ understands the broadcaster has also proposed cutting its only Northland reporter role and having Northland stories covered by its Auckland office.

TVNZ reporters and camera operators are among those being called to meetings on Thursday to hear more about company's plans to axe 50 jobs in a bid to save $30 million.

The company has proposed to get rid of 90 roles and create 41 new ones.

Two staff members told RNZ camera operators were having meetings on Thursday morning and reporters for the 6pm news bulletin meetings later in the afternoon.

They said the current proposal was to reduce four camera operators in Auckland, up to two in Christchurch and one in Wellington.

The entire Q+A team and some staff from the One News website will be attending meetings later on Thursday as well.

TVNZ said the proposals include disestablishing roles, reducing roles, and changing reporting lines.

Another TVNZ staff member told RNZ almost everyone at the company had been scheduled for a meeting.

"You'd almost find it harder to find someone that isn't affected," they said.

Last week TVNZ backtracked on its earlier decision to close its 1News website, it then said it would retain a reduced version of the website.

E tū union confirmed staff are being invited to individual and small group meetings.

Negotiation specialist Michael Wood said staff have been through a lot this year and were feeling worried about their jobs - and about TVNZ's outsourcing plans.

A powerpoint slide that TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell shared with staff last week said it was proposing to outsource some content workflow and technology areas from FY26 onwards.

The slide stated TVNZ had received a large amount of feedback from staff regarding proposed changes, and the executive team needed more time to consider the feedback before making decisions.

It said TVNZ had decided to defer a decision on the proposal to early December.