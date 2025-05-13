Pornography allegedly found on cop's work computer

Jevon McSkimming resigned as deputy commissioner yesterday. Photo: RNZ

Pornography allegedly found on the work computer of former deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming is being investigated as objectionable material, RNZ understands.



McSkimming resigned as the country's second most powerful officer yesterday, amid a four-month investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police.

RNZ understands the resignation came after he was confronted with allegations that the material was found on his work computer.

McSkimming declined to comment on the allegations through his lawyer.

A spokesperson for Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said in a statement to RNZ that he had nothing further to add and would "not be commenting on any aspects of the criminal investigation" beyond his earlier statements.

In a statement released yesterday, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said McSkimming resigned before he could be dismissed.

"I can confirm a process had been under way for the Prime Minister to consider recommending the Governor-General immediately remove the deputy commissioner of police from office.

"I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended."

He did not say what the allegations were.

Mitchell said the Policing Act was "very clear".

"A deputy commissioner of police must be a 'fit and proper' person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming's fitness for office.

"When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming's resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable.

Police advised Mitchell that their investigations into McSkimming would continue, notwithstanding his resignation.

"As the latest information remains subject to ongoing police investigation, I am unable to provide further comment at this time."

Chambers said yesterday he had been advised of McSkimming's resignation from his position with NZ Police.

"The criminal investigation will continue and is not affected by the resignation. I have no further comment at this stage."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has not said why McSkimming resigned.

Luxon was asked multiple times by the media yesterday for comment, but did not offer any explanation.

"I'm not going to get into any of this. The reality is I'm aware of the resignation, aware of the circumstances around it.

"We can say as much as we can say at this point... ongoing investigation, nothing further to say."

He said there would be more to say later.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said there were no red flags raised about McSkimming when he was appointed deputy police commissioner under the previous government.

The Police Commissioner and Public Service Commissioner recommended McSkimming's appointment at the time, he said.

"Things have obviously subsequently come to light. I can't comment on those because I don't know anything of the detail of any of those, but I can say categorically none of them were raised during the appointment process."

He said he hasn't been told anything about what the allegations are against McSkimming.

McSkimming, through his lawyer, declined to comment.