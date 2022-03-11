Friday, 11 March 2022

Pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Dunedin yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 17-year-old male in a Subaru failed to stop and hit a Mazda driven by a 49-year-old woman in King Edward St, about 3.30pm.

    The Mazda then hit the rear of a Nissan driven by a 26-year-old female who was 27 weeks pregnant, he said.

    She was taken to hospital as a precaution as her stomach hit the steering wheel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

