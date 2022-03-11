Pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash

A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 17-year-old male in a Subaru failed to stop and hit a Mazda driven by a 49-year-old woman in King Edward St, about 3.30pm.

The Mazda then hit the rear of a Nissan driven by a 26-year-old female who was 27 weeks pregnant, he said.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution as her stomach hit the steering wheel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz