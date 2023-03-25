Protesters force Posie Parker to leave Auckland event

Hundreds of counter protesters gather at Albert Park ahead of Posie Parker's appearance. Photo: RNZ

Police have escorted Posie Parker away from her rally in central Auckland before she could speak, after hundreds of people counter-protested the British activist.



The crowd gathered near the band rotunda in Albert Park this morning before Parker's speech.

LGBT supporters were far more present and visible than Parker's supporters, the crowd loudly chanting "go home Posie, go home".

When Parker appeared, she had liquid - believed to be soup and egg - flung at her, and was forced to leave the area before she could speak. Protesters then swamped the rotunda.

A skirmish broke out with pushing and shoving between the counter-protest group and Parker's much smaller entourage. Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki turned up to join the minority of Parker supporters.

The substance-throwing protester was removed by security but Parker's attempts to speak were drowned out by drums, chants of “go home” and, at one point, a Whitney Houston song playing over the loudspeakers.

Parker was beginning her Let Women Speak tour today. A second event is planned in Wellington on Sunday.

The New Zealand Herald said there were about 150 supporters of Parker at the event, and as many as 2000 counter-protesters.

Posie Parker films the crowd at Albert Park. Photo: RNZ

The High Court ruled yesterday that the government's decision to allow Parker into New Zealand was the right one.

Parker, also known as Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, had her case reviewed by Immigration New Zealand after some supporters at her Melbourne event threw Nazi salutes.

The department ultimately decided she could enter the country, a decision upheld after last-minute court action.

On Thursday, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said he condemned her "inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews" but that the decision sat with Immigration NZ and their advice was there was no reason to believe that she is, or is likely to be, a threat or risk to the public order or public interest.

It meant she would be granted entry to the country, to carry on with her speaking events in Auckland and Wellington this weekend.

- additional reporting NZ Herald