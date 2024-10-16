Protesters greet cruise ship passengers with accusations

Cruise ship passengers received a cool reception from climate change protesters who accused them of destroying the planet.

Tourists outside the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday morning were greeted with a large banner emblazoned "You Cruise, We Lose", which was hung from the station’s balcony for about 10 minutes before protesters took it down.

The Climate Liberation Aotearoa group were protesting the environmental impact of the "giant floating hotels".

On Monday, the first cruise ship of the season, Diamond Princess, docked in Lyttelton, where about 2500 passengers disembarked.

Seventy-two cruise ships are set to dock in Lyttelton between October and March next year, some of which will visit more than once this season.

The Diamond Princess can hold up to 2670 passengers and is due to return to Lyttelton on November 4.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa protesters unveiled a banner from the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday morning, coinciding with the early morning arrival of Diamond Princess. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

After stopping in Lyttelton the ship made its way to Dunedin, where about 15 protesters were waiting for them in the station forecourt, holding banners and handing out leaflets.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa spokeswoman Rosie Cruickshank said the group wanted to draw attention to the issue at a Dunedin landmark popular with tourists.

"It’s entirely a form of luxury emissions — no-one needs to go on a cruise."

"We’ve already had ... some people from the cruise industry and cruise association call for that ... and we’re asking for other travel agents and cruise companies to ask for that."

The banner would be getting more use — further protests were planned for the cruise ship season, aimed at putting pressure on the industry, Ms Cruickshank said.

Protesters were also present on the streets of Port Chalmers and two paddleboarders on the harbour displayed a banner as the cruise ship departed in the afternoon.

Outside the railway station yesterday, Diamond Princess passenger Wayne McInerney, of South Australia, said the protest was "crap".

While he believed in climate change, he thought the protesters were focused on the wrong industry.

"It’s a bit silly — there’s worse things. Aeroplanes and rockets do more damage."

Diamond Princess, the first cruise ship of the season, arrives at Port Chalmers yesterday morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Diamond Princess passengers have already been met by protesters from Climate Liberation Aotearoa in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch over the past week.

Port Otago commercial manager Craig Usher said while there was a precautionary police presence in Port Chalmers, there were no issues.

Protesters aside, the first day of the season had gone "extremely smoothly", he said.

Slip repair work along State Highway 88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers had largely been scheduled for off-peak hours to ease congestion, particularly in the busy morning period as tourists left the ship.

"The collaboration between [NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi] and Downer has been excellent," Mr Usher said.

"It’s gone off very well."