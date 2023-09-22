Rain moves on yet clean up continues

MetService says heavy rain which caused widespread flooding and damage in Southland and Otago is now making its way up the country.

Large swathes of the South Island remain under weather warnings and watches ahead of the weekend, and clean-ups are under way in Queenstown and Gore and other southern centres.

Meteorologist Clare O'Connor said late this afternoon the rain was easing in Southland, but was now hitting the West Coast, and would move on to the North Island over the weekend.

Orange snow warnings remain in place for inland Canterbury and Otago, including south of Arthur's Pass, Mackenzie country, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes until tonight.

Up to 40cm of snow is expected about the Mackenzie basin and Otago, with greater amounts above 500 metres.

A snowy Lindis Pass on Friday. Photo: NZ Herald

The mop-up began in Queenstown this morning, where a state of emergency had been declared after landslides and heavy floodwaters threatened homes and forestry slash was washed towards the town centre.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers made the state of emergency declaration at 6.33am today. It will initially last for seven days.

It follows a state of emergency being declared across Southland yesterday as the region was battered by severe weather.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it had been a tough night for many in the lower South Island and he encouraged people to follow the guidance of their local emergency management teams.

He said the Government was on standby to provide support required if needed - and he might head south but it “depends on the need”.

Queenstown recorded 87mm of rain from 9am yesterday until 9am today, equivalent to a month's rain in a day, the wettest day in 24 years, Niwa said.

Workers cleaning up debris on Memorial St. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

Up to 20 homes were evacuated after debris flowed down Brecon St towards the town centre.

The affected areas will be be assessed by a geotechnical engineer supported by a drone operator to get a clearer understanding of the extent of the damage, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said in a statement.

An initial clean-up operation is already under way for Isle Street, Robins Road, Duke Street, Shotover Street and Camp Street. Emergency services, Alliance, Downer and Skyline staff are all assisting.

Businesses in Queenstown are open unless they are inside the listed affected areas. The town centre is open and accessible with safety signage in place.

A video still shows the extent of the flooding in Brecon St, Queenstown. Photo: QLDC

Mr Lewers said forestry slash was responsible for the damage that had led to the state of emergency being declared.

Queenstown councillor Matt Wong spoke of the “mess” on Queenstown’s Brecon St, where footage captured slash debris washing through and blocking roads.

”It looks like it happened about midnight, there was significant flooding that really brought the debris in through the township,” he told The Hits Southern Lakes Breakfast.

”As you look from town, you can see where the slips started from - a little creek there that’s turned into quite a significant slip.”

A nearby cemetery appeared to have taken a good brunt of the slip, Wong said, with logs and slash scattered through the site.

”I’ve never seen it like this in all my life - there’s going to be some difficult questions asked.”

Power was still on and the debris flow was well away from the water treatment plant.

Mr Lewers said schools around the CBD would be closed today and the centrally-located medical centre was not able to be accessed at the moment.

He said the rain set in at midnight and intensified in the early hours. It had since eased but was still falling.

Multiple roads were now closed throughout the Queenstown town centre and around the district.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty told reporters the Government was prepared to assist Queenstown if needed.

“At this point, we haven’t had a request through,” he said.

McAnulty said there was a threat the rainfall could compound the water issue the town was already facing.

“This is just something on top of that, that is just going to make it incredibly difficult for those that live there and those that are visiting.”

He was alluding to an outbreak of cryptosporidium and confirmation Queenstown’s main water supply had no filter protecting it from the protozoan parasite.

Locals and tourists could face months of having to boil water until treatment plants are upgraded with barriers against cryptosporidium, the mayor has said.

Southland state of emergency

Southland also remains in a region-wide state of emergency.

The water treatment plant at Tuatapere stopped working last night due to floodwaters but was up and running around 8.50am this morning.

Workers at the water treatment plant at Tuatapere which was up and running again this morning. Photo: Mark John

There was still considerable surface flooding across farmland, on roads and around towns, particularly in Gore, SH 6 and SH 99 and extreme caution was required, Emergency Management Southland said in a statement.

SH1 from Gore to Mataura remained closed and up to 10 local roads were closed.

Community emergency hubs were available today at the Croydon Lodge, in Gore, and Mataura Community Centre.

Car off the road in flood near Riversdale. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Flood warnings and high river watches continue to be in place across Southland.

The Mataura River at Gore and Mataura township was yet to peak, but the stop banks were expected to cope.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp said people should avoid flood waters and travelling on affected roads.

“People need to avoid travelling on roads that are closed or obviously flooded to avoid getting stuck. Extreme caution is essential. People should also avoid contact with flood waters as they could be contaminated with sewage or other waste.” Simon Mapp said.

Thornbury residents have been cut off after the Aparima River overflowed. Photo: Mark John

Residents of Thornbury were cut off after the Aparima River overflowed.

People were urged avoid contact with the flood water as wastewater and stormwater systems towns struggled to cope with the volume of water. Staying at home and off the roads was also advised.

Police rescued two people from a car stuck in floodwater on the Gore-Mataura highway, between Jubilee Ave and Given Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said last night the council had had dozens of callouts to surface flooding on roads, flooded houses and garages and blocked drains in Invercargill, Gore, Winton, Mataura and surrounding areas.

Central Otago

Caution has been advised on the roads with surface flooding and debris to be expected.

State Highway 6 from Luggate to Pisa Moorings open but there is surface water in many places.

Swann Road remains closed, as crews need to work on reinstating the road surface.

It’s snowing and starting to settle in and around Naseby and Oturehua areas, crews are out ploughing and gritting.

The Nevis Road is closed because of flooding at bridge No 6, and Danseys Pass Rd is closed owing to snow and ice.

Otago Regional Council staff are continuing to monitor lake and river levels around the region.

ORC Duty Flood Manager Tim van Woerden said river and lake levels were elevated across Otago, but rain had eased in the upper lakes catchments and it was anticipated that river levels would continue

to fall, and lake levels should peak later today.

“Some rivers have or will trigger warning alarms but not at levels that are of concern."

- NZ Herald/ODT Online