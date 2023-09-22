Queenstown evacuees directed to locked-up church

Dr Michael Godfrey, acting vicar of Whakatipu Parish, which encompasses St Peters Church. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Flood-hit Queenstown residents were directed to a temporary evacuation centre which turned out to be a locked-up church after a communications failure.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said this morning an evacuation centre had been set up at St Peters Church to manage the 100 people who had to leave their homes because of the flooding.

However, that was news to vicar Dr Michael Godrey who said he first learned about the church's designation when he saw an emergency alert this morning.

He is based between Queenstown and Arrowtown and had the only key to open the church.

"Nobody was there. It was locked."

Photo: Gregor Richardson

He had not been contacted by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and police could not tell him anything when he contacted the station.

My worry is . . . I've worked in emergency services and I'd have some concern if this was a bit more serious what would be going on.

"You'd have people milling around down there and there's no way of letting them in because there's been no communication.

"If we're flagged as an emergency accommodation then we need to have knowledge. We need to have food, coffee, water that kind of thing.

"If we're going to accommodate people we do need to know pretty sharply."

He had reached out to Queenstown Lakes District Council via Facebook but had not heard anything back.

The council has been approached for comment.

A group of Queenstown residents evacuated from Reavers Lane after mud and slash came down Bob’s Peak said they were also confused because of a lack of communication from the council.

They told the Otago Daily Times they were evacuated around 8pm last night after the first floor of the building they live in flooded

They first evacuated to the Queenstown Memorial Hall where the council had set up an evacuation centre and then shifted to the Holiday Inn along with other evacuees about midnight.

However, they were left confused about where to go this morning.

“We don’t know what is going on.”

Someone at the council suggested they go back to the Queenstown Memorial Hall but when they arrived no-one from the council was there.

So instead they have booked another three nights stay at the Holiday Inn out of their own pocket.