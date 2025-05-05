Pair of crashes on Dunedin roads

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have attended two crashes on Dunedin roads this morning.
Hillside Rd was closed after a car crashed into a power pole.
An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a car crashed into a power pole outside the Love Sports Dairy, at the intersection of Hillside Rd and Burns St, in Caversham.
A car was also towed after a crash on the Southern Motorway.
An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the car crashed at the Concord off ramp of the motorway's southbound lane, just over the hill from Lookout Point.
Police have been approached for further details of both crashes.