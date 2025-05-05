Pair of crashes on Dunedin roads

Fire crews at the scene of a car crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Hillside Rd and Burns St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Emergency services have attended two crashes on Dunedin roads this morning.

Hillside Rd was closed after a car crashed into a power pole.

Emergency services attend the crash on Hillside Rd this morning. Photo: George Elliott

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a car crashed into a power pole outside the Love Sports Dairy, at the intersection of Hillside Rd and Burns St, in Caversham.

A car was also towed after a crash on the Southern Motorway.

A car is towed from a crash at the Concord off ramp of the Southern Motorway this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the car crashed at the Concord off ramp of the motorway's southbound lane, just over the hill from Lookout Point.

Police have been approached for further details of both crashes.