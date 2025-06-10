Botanic garden rocking social media sensation

A minor rock star has turned up in Dunedin.

This one comes all the way from Wales — but, no, it’s not Tom Jones.

It is literally a rock from a small hamlet called Talyllyn, near Snowdonia National Park, and it has a wreath painted on it.

The rock was left in a public place, with the aim it would be picked up by someone and taken to another place for someone else to find.

Each person who finds the rock documents where they found it on a Facebook page. As a result, the rock now has quite the social media following.

Clair Carson, of Dunedin, was recently visiting Bamburgh Castle, in northeast England, and came across the stone.

"It was left at Bamburgh Castle and, on checking out the Facebook group, I found that it started its life in Talyllyn, in Wales."

Clair Carson holds the Talyllyn Rock, which has been hidden at the Dunedin Botanic Garden after being found at Bamburgh Castle, in northeast England. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

She said it was one of a handful of rocks, each painted with its own unique design, which have been sent off on journeys around Britain.

"The idea is to see how far it can travel and show the local school children where it is and to generate a discussion on the places it has been taken to.

"So with that in mind, I took it from Bamburgh Castle and brought it back to Dunedin with me.

"I thought it was a bit of fun really, and I just said, ‘well, I’ll get it very far from England’."

She has now hidden it somewhere in the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

She chose the spot because it was a place where lots of tourists visited, which meant there was potential for it to go to yet another country.

"If you find it, please follow the Facebook page and post a photo of where you found it and where you have left it for the next person to find."

The Talyllyn Rock.

Mrs Carson said it was nice to see the internet being used for something good for a change and she hoped it would also bring back a bit of "old-fashioned educational curiosity" to children.

"It might make the school children look a bit more around Dunedin itself and its history — all the kinds of things that they might not ordinarily look at.

"The kids in Wales are loving watching the journey so far.

"I’m looking forward to seeing where it goes to next as well," she said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz