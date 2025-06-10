Felling of protected tree opposed

Belleknowes property owners Adam and Anna O’Byrne have applied for resource consent from the Dunedin City Council to remove a protected silver beech tree. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The felling of a protected Dunedin tree in "undisputed" good health has been opposed by a council planner.

Belleknowes couple Adam and Anna O’Byrne have applied to the Dunedin City Council for resource consent to remove a 17m-tall silver beech tree from their Preston Cres property.

The tree is protected by the council’s Second Generation District Plan and 16 of 21 submissions were against removal — one submitter called the tree a taoka (treasure).

Its fate will be considered at a committee hearing later this week and council graduate planner Finn Campbell recommended the application be declined.

However, he said there was a "pathway available to the committee to consider granting consent".

In their application, Mr and Mrs O’Byrne said their tenants living in a consented garage and studio unit below the tree felt unsafe, particularly in high winds when they saw branches dropping.

During the October floods last year, the tree’s root system prevented water draining and contributed to flooding of the unit and "a large insurance bill".

Their plumber suggested a surface sump, the couple’s preferred option, or a sump and pump to manage drainage.

In his section 42a report, Mr Campbell said it was "undisputed" the tree was in good health and posed no immediate threat to people or the unit below it.

Submissions opposing the application consistently mentioned the tree’s visual amenity and removing the tree would have a "moderate" negative effect on local amenity values.

The proposed drainage works would compromise the health and integrity of the tree and while Mr Campbell agreed a drainage solution was needed, he said the options had not been exhausted.

More investigation was needed before consent to remove the tree was granted.

The hearing will be held on Friday in front of a panel made up of commissioner Kirstyn Royce and councillors Sophie Barker and Steve Walker.

