Marathon mum hits back at criticism

Victoria Taylor has been running the Wānaka streets for years, so who is behind the Batman mask? PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wānaka mum Victoria Taylor unofficially holds the record of running the most consecutive marathons at a total of 498 days.

A point of pride for her is that 220 of those were pushing her son Brax in a pram.

The countless record attempts were well-documented, made the television news and she has spoken on podcasts about her resilience.

The reason she ran hundreds of kilometres a week was for the cause of tradesmen’s and women’s mental health.

"There have been a lot of suicides and stuff," Miss Taylor said.

Having landed back in Wānaka this week after running from Napier to New Plymouth and then to Wellington, she is again planning a full-length run of New Zealand, from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

This would be the fourth time she has attempted to break the record of 18 days, nine hours and one minute, which was set by Ziggy Bauer in 1975.

But it was her behind-the-scenes social media that had grown her online presence, she said.

The 31-year-old recently wore a Batman costume for her followers, and by her own admission had been "shaking it" for the camera.

"We only dressed up as Batman for a laugh and a half, the last run we were doing some crazy s... .

"As the runs go on, we have added the hard hat and hammer and the videos and stuff," she said of her social media antics.

Online, Miss Taylor has been seen dancing on top of the Manawatu township Bulls’ iconic Bull, hitting carrots with a hammer, wearing a sports bra and Batman cape and doing a lot of shaking dance moves to the Pet Shop Boys songs.

"It is a bit of fun. It shows ‘shake it off’ when things are tough as there were a lot of times it was so tough on those runs. It is this whole ‘shake it till you make it’."

Miss Taylor said it was not true that she had been using donations to fund her travel around the country and any money donated went directly to the mental health awareness cause.

"I’ve set up a new Givealittle if people are in a position to donate to the mental health foundation, but my main focus is raising the awareness."

To fund her travel, she is a personal trainer in Wānaka and said while setting her consecutive marathon record, she received an "insane" amount of support, but also criticism for pushing her then 4-year-old son in a pram for days on end — over a year.

She said the criticism was unfair and her now 6-year-old boy enjoyed every minute of the nationwide push for stardom.

"I am a good mum, I am a really good mum. I have seen what it is not to have a good mum.

"It’s not like I was trying to run ultra marathons in the pram and he was happy and content in the pram, he was fine, honestly.

"Everyone is going to have their own judgement on that. He was thriving, he was running and counting mushrooms.

"He was getting his time out in nature and he was connecting with locals everyone saw how happy he was, if he wasn’t OK, I wouldn’t be happy with it."

Miss Taylor said she had been through a lot. Her relationship with her mother was strained and she was brought up not knowing her father.

"I still had good role models, but I had to fend for myself."

She said the reason she runs day after day, was it helped her cope.

She lost one of her former boyfriends to suicide in the trades industry, which kick-started the mental health awareness campaign.

She said her own mental wellbeing was in good shape, and the Batman mask and social media clips were "just a bit of fun".

"I am in a good space, I am really happy at the moment and confident and I am staying in my own lane and chasing my own goals."

Asked if she is looking for love, she said she had not had much luck in Wānaka, but was open to it.

"The dating scene is a nightmare out there.

"I am not just going to settle for anything, I would rather be a single mum and be focused on my goals than have the wrong person beside me."