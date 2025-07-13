Time-warp Queenstown bach up for sale

30 McBride St’s being auctioned next Friday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It's a throwback to the days when Queenstown’s Frankton was settled with holiday baches - except this one is valued at $1.45m.

Up for auction next Friday is an 809 square metre section, occupied by just a 30sq m, 1960s bach, with McBride St on one side and Kawarau Rd, beside the airport’s western end, on the other.

At 30 McBride St, the property’s been in the hands of a Canterbury family for about six decades.

Local Ray White salesperson Elliot Fell says he’s heard from a lot of people "telling me they used to have summer holidays around that area in the 1970s, it’s just evoked so much emotion for people seeing one of the original old blocks [on the market]".

Zoned ‘lower density suburban residential’ in the proposed district plan, the property has an eight-metre height limit.

Fell thinks it could suit somebody wanting to build, develop or just land-bank.

"It’s a blank canvas. It’s been interesting to see who is inquiring, I thought it’s going to be investors, developers, but they are being met 50-50 with young families.

"It’s just a bit of a breath of fresh air instead of looking at a lot of other sections that are coming to the market to be this close to town and that close to school."

The capital valuation’s $1.45million, with potential the successful bid will be higher, Fell says.

Sitting within the airport’s outer control boundary, he notes anyone building may require acoustic insulation.

He says he deliberately chose to have next Friday’s 3pm auction on site, with Ray White Wanaka agent Duncan Good calling it.

"Some people have said, ‘but people will hear the planes’.

"Well, anyone that’s buying there has to understand that’s what you’re going to hear multiple times a day — it’s a plane watcher’s dream."

Fell says he’s been instructed the property has to sell on the day.