New Gibbston music fest on the way

Gibbston’s The Church Cellar Door and Cafe will host new music festival The Valley early next year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

While Gibbston may have lost the annual Summer Concert Tour, a new music festival’s stepping into the breach.

The Valley, billed as a new music and lifestyle festival, will debut on January 24 at Gibbston’s The Church Cellar Door and Cafe.

The event, to run from noon till 8pm, is being produced by the Ripe Events team, best known for Wānaka’s Ripe Festival, which started in 2021.

Festival director Nathan White says The Valley’s been over a year in the planning and will bring together the best of what Gibbston has to offer; "music, flavour, scenery and atmosphere".

"This isn’t just another summer gig. It’s an elevated experience in one of the most iconic spots in the country.

"I’ve been wanting to bring something to Queenstown for many years, but have been waiting for the perfect venue and time, really."

Along with world-class wines, courtesy of Mount Edward, craft brews from Queenstown’s Canyon Brewing and a host of food options, there’s also a "monster" lineup of top-flight Kiwi musos confirmed, though White’s keeping their identities under wraps, for now.

Capacity for The Valley is 5000.

White also notes there’s improved site access, meaning they’ll be able to operate a one-way system, "so there should be no traffic holdups at all".

Tickets, priced around $100, will go on sale on September 1.