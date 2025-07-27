First build in Frankton commercial subdivision

A graphic render of a campervan hire and sales building now going up near Queenstown Airport. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A campervan hire and sales business will tenant a new building emerging from a greenfields site between Hawthorne Dr and Queenstown Airport.

It’s the first build in a 64-lot commercial subdivision for which Remarkables Park Ltd completed roading and services a couple of years ago.

Site works began in April on the one-hectare site at 9 Purple Ash Ave, a new road accessed from Red Oaks Dr and Hawthorne Dr.

Expected to be completed by the middle of next year, it’ll consist of an 800sqm workshop, 200sqm of rental space and a 400sqm showroom, along with 35 outside carparks.

The tenant has yet to benamed.

The project’s one of the first by MTM Investments, an Auckland-based developer with a strong Queenstown connection.

One of its directors, former Remarkables Park Group business strategy director Johnathan Chen, says it’s developing the building for a campervan business operator.

Chen, who’s a director of the entity behind the nearby Research & Innovation Centre, says MTM’s exploring other opportunities in the area, including residential and visitor accommodation development.

"We’ve had a pretty keen interest in Queenstown for a while."