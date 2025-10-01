New bridge restores access to Lake Sylvan Track

The replacement Sylvan Bridge is now open, reconnecting access to a popular Glenorchy trail and southwest Otago backcountry. Photo: Department of Conservation / supplied

Access to a popular Glenorchy trail has been restored after a storm swept away a key bridge.

The Department of Conservation has opened a new 42-metre suspension bridge across the Routeburn River, reconnecting to the popular Lake Sylvan Track.

The previous bridge was damaged by a significant storm five years ago. It was repaired before being swept away by another storm in 2023.

The department's Whakatipu Wai Māori operations manager David Butt said resilience was front-of-mind when considering a replacement bridge.

"The old bridge site at the Sylvan Campsite was prone to erosion, an issue that was likely to continue," he said.

"After thorough investigations with our team of engineers we made the call to build a replacement at a more stable site, around 600m upriver from the campsite."

A new section of track now connected the bridge to the Sylvan campsite and popular walking tracks.

The bridge had also been built approximately 11m above the river's median height.

"Lake Sylvan Track is a great option for most visitors, offering scenic views, a gentle gradient and the chance to see native species like titipounamu, pīwakaka and toutouwai along the way," he said.

Experienced backcountry trampers could also use the bridge to access backcountry tracks including the Beans Burn and Sugarloaf/Rock Burn Track, he said.

"The Lake Sylvan area is a popular place for locals. We appreciate people's patience as we've worked hard to get this new bridge open in a safer, more resilient spot."