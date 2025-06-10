Students abuzz after topping NZ schools in cancer fundraiser

Otago Boys’ High School students rub their freshly shaved heads. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

When a group of boys at a Dunedin secondary school decided to shave their hair for a cause they did not expect to be leading the country with their fundraising efforts.

Otago Boys’ High School has raised more than $21,000 for Shave for a Cure this year and leads schools across the country in the collection effort.

Over 45 boys had their heads shaved at the school last Friday.

The fundraising effort was organised by service prefect Flynn MacGill-Brown, 17, who was shocked when he found out they had raised more than double their initial target of $10,000.

He said it felt good to be the top school in the country for funds raised for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

"It’s a pretty amazing achievement.

"I didn’t think it would get anywhere near this big at all. It was so good to see the all the boys get involved."

The boys got their head shaved in the school’s open-air theatre as it was pouring with rain.

"The weather was really against us," Flynn said.

Nonetheless, the atmosphere was great and there was a lot of support from peers.

"Some guys got involved on the day just because they could which was nice to see.

"Everyone seemed like they were having a good time."

Flynn said he had a few family members affected with cancer and wanted to make an effort to do something about it.

"I know it is so prominent in the community today so we just wanted to help out and put some support and awareness around it.

"We participate in this cause because too many people have to deal with blood cancer and leukaemia.

"All the boys involved will now live out the next few months with minimal hair on their head because it is only a fraction of what people suffering have to go through."

