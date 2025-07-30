Teen girl leaves trail of damage in stolen car

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin teenager crashed into up to four parked cars after stealing her caregivers’ vehicle for a late night drive, police say.

The 15-year-old girl drove the stolen vehicle for two hours around South Dunedin before crashing at about 11pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘We believe that vehicle may have been involved in up to four crashes of parked cars in and around the South Dunedin area.’’

The teen was the sole occupant in the vehicle and was not under the influence of alcohol, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A member of the public picked the 15-year-old up in their vehicle and transported them to the police station.

The teen was arrested for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and was bailed, to appear in the Youth Court on Monday.

Police were seeking information from anyone who had their car crashed into overnight, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Earlier in the evening, at 10.40pm, a 35-year-old driver lost traction in the wet on the corner of Marne St and ended up in the Anderson’s Bay inlet.

The man managed to get out of the vehicle, uninjured, and it had since been towed from the water.

Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

