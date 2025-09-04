Dunedin cops hunt mystery speeding biker

Photo: NZ Police

Police are hunting for a speeding black-clad motorcyclist who allegedly fled from officers at over 150kmh north of Dunedin.

A police patrol tried to stop the biker on SH1 between Palmerston and Goodward this morning because they were not displaying a numberplate.

"Officers attempted to stop it and speak to the rider, but they didn’t stop and took off in excess of 150km/h and fled from police," senior sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police did not pursue the biker who was later seen "still travelling at excess speed coming down Pine Hill Road".

Anyone who recognised the helmet, the rider's clothing or the motorbike was asked to contact police on 105, and quote P063699806.

- Allied Media