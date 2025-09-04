One believed dead in crash south of Dunedin

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person is believed to have died in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on SH1 south of Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said East Taieri-Allanton Road /SH1 between Law Road and Riverside Road was closed following a two-vehicle crash around 1.30pm.

One person has sustained serious injuries and diversions are in place.

The Otago Daily Times understands another person died in the crash.

Police said motorists should expect delays.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

A witness at the scene described seeing a large motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a tarpaulin nearby.

A four-door sedan appeared to have crashed through a fence and into a ditch.

An occupant of the car was being treated at the scene.

- Allied Media