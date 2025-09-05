One confirmed dead in highway crash near Dunedin

The car and motorcycle involved in the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person died in the serious crash between a motorcycle and a car which closed the highway south of Dunedin yesterday.

Police confirmed the fatality this morning and said another person sustained moderate injuries in the crash near Allanton on State Highway 1.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway between Riccarton Road East and State Highway 86 opened again about 11.20pm last night.

This followed the completion of police investigations at the site,

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A witness at the scene described seeing a large motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a tarpaulin nearby.

A four-door sedan appeared to have crashed through a fence and into a ditch.

