Student's head cut by flying bottle as parties rev up again

Flo-Week kicked off with a back-to-school themed party in an area shared by many flats nicknamed the Courtyard in Castle St. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin student had to be taken to hospital with a "decent cut" after a bottle was thrown at his head on the first night of Flo-Week parties.

University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic students are back in town and Flo-Week kicked off with a back-to-school themed party in an area shared by many flats nicknamed the Courtyard in Castle St.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said one student sustained "a decent cut" when a bottle was thrown at his head.

The students were mostly well behaved and there were ‘‘no major issues’’ but there were some problems associated with glass bottles.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen suggested students use cans and said police had done a push for can sales by alcohol retailers by asking them to shift their bottle stocks to the back of their stores.

Police also found "idiots" drinking on roofs in Cumberland St and Leith St North and asked them to come down.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said there had been significant injuries from people drinking on roofs and it was a ‘‘no-no’’.