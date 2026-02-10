Child sex offender denied parole

Paiea Waihirere, pictured here at his sentencing in 2017, was declined parole at his most recent hearing. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A Dunedin sex offender who photoshopped his victim’s face on to child pornography images has been declined parole again.

Paiea Shane Waihirere, 59, appeared before the parole board last month.

The defendant was sentenced to 12 years and six months' imprisonment on a slew of sex charges in 2017.

The man’s crimes occurred between 1999 and 2005, starting when the victim was just 9.

He would creep into her bedroom and perform indecent acts and claimed she was asleep throughout.

From 2002, the offending escalated with more intrusive sex acts.

Waihirere confessed his crimes to police after his partner threatened to lodge a complaint.

Analysis of his electronic devices showed he had taken photos of the abuse as it happened.

Officers also found 534 objectionable publications featuring girls between the ages of 3 and 15.

The forensic digital investigation revealed Waihirere had dabbled with Photoshop and had superimposed the victim’s face on to other illegal material he had found online.

The sentencing judge called his illicit conduct "premeditated, calculated and repeated".

Last month, Waihirere’s lawyer Michael Starling told the parole board his client continued to make progress while behind bars and highlighted he had moved to a "working unit".

But the prisoner had not developed a suitable release plan.

The board said Waihirere needed to find an appropriate address for his release, and “focus on building his support network”.

He was declined parole and would be seen again in July.

Waihirere’s statutory release date is July 26, 2029.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz , Court reporter